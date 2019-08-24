As Analog Devices (ADI) Market Value Rose, Hemenway Trust Company Has Increased Holding; As Suncor Energy New (SU) Stock Value Declined, Holder Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Raised Its Stake

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 118,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.96 million, up from 929,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $27.87. About 2.16M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 16,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 186,627 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.65 million, up from 169,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $104.17. About 4.38 million shares traded or 80.73% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,150 shares to 125,973 shares, valued at $20.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,706 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Co reported 2,124 shares stake. Sigma Planning stated it has 3,450 shares. City, a West Virginia-based fund reported 535 shares. Prudential Financial holds 786,905 shares. Illinois-based Driehaus Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 1,462 are held by First Interstate Comml Bank. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 2,064 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Woodstock Corp invested in 0.31% or 16,240 shares. Beacon Grp Incorporated reported 8,013 shares. Barometer Cap Management Inc holds 0.03% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 2,515 shares. Ashfield Partners Limited Com invested in 110,904 shares or 1.28% of the stock. 65,736 were reported by North Star Asset Management Incorporated. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 0.18% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Natixis stated it has 20,946 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bkd Wealth Lc holds 5,873 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analog Devices (ADI) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADI Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.