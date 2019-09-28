As Analog Devices (ADI) Market Value Rose, Gateway Investment Advisers Trimmed Its Stake by $2.28 Million; Orbimed Advisors Cut Its Position in Ehealth (EHTH) by $23.34 Million

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 20,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 324,428 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.62M, down from 344,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $111.04. About 1.22M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500.

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 22.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 271,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 909,814 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.34M, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.23% or $6.17 during the last trading session, reaching $68.84. About 967,516 shares traded or 60.46% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $450.68M for 22.75 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58B and $11.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 33,644 shares to 74,216 shares, valued at $3.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 12,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70 billion and $6.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natera Inc by 2.15 million shares to 3.22 million shares, valued at $88.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals In by 125,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.84 earnings per share, down 154.55% or $0.51 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,300.00% negative EPS growth.