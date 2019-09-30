As Analog Devices (ADI) Market Value Rose, Dsam Partners Llp Lowered Position by $2.87 Million; Van Berkom & Associates Has Cut Its Stake in Envestnet (ENV) by $5.92 Million as Share Value Rose

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 10.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 25,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 213,803 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.13M, down from 239,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $111.04. About 1.52M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 87,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.84M, down from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $56.97. About 737,630 shares traded or 95.63% up from the average. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 04/04/2018 – PMC Increases Throughput Efficiency and Job Quality with Rethink Robotics’ Sawyer; 14/05/2018 – Envestnet | Yodlee, Quovo and Morningstar ByAllAccounts Announce New Framework for Ensuring Secure Open Data Access; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.81, REV VIEW $817.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac Takes Client Engagement to the Next Level; 25/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. Announces Closing of Convertible Notes Offering; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces Winners of Essential Advisor Awards and First-Ever EIOC Vision Awards; 18/05/2018 – Envestnet & Investment Advisor Honor Asset Manager & Strategist Award Winners; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet’s Technology Roadmap Focuses on Client Engagement and Enhanced Data Aggregation; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac to Announce Financial Planning Capabilities at Advisor Summit; 29/05/2018 – Envestnet | Yodlee Appoints New Vice President of Sales for Europe, Middle-East and Africa Region

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $450.68M for 22.75 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $804.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Precision Biosciences Inc by 516,135 shares to 591,135 shares, valued at $7.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 15,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold ENV shares while 52 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 45.75 million shares or 1.58% more from 45.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) by 56,740 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $71.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc. by 1.15M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tivity Health Inc.

Analysts await Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ENV’s profit will be $19.31 million for 38.49 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Envestnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% EPS growth.