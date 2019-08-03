As Analog Devices (ADI) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Agf Investments America Trimmed Stake by $1.13 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding Increased by Private Wealth Partners Llc

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc bought 5,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 78,705 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, up from 73,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.09M shares traded or 29.01% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS

Agf Investments America Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) by 19.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc sold 10,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 45,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74M, down from 55,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $112.68. About 2.40 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Economic Calendar – Top 5 Things to Watch This Week – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon to redeem select Verizon InterNotes® due 2022-2029 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Verizon CEO Talks 5G, China, Trade And More In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Software-Defined Interconnect enables Private IP network connectivity in minutes – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Retail Bank Of Raymore has 0.77% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 35,824 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Co Ma has 0.25% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 10.00M shares. Argent Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.42% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fayez Sarofim And holds 53,856 shares. Sfmg Ltd Co, a Texas-based fund reported 16,189 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 518,361 shares. Usa Portformulas Corporation reported 97,015 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability reported 11.43 million shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Highstreet Asset Management Inc holds 0.14% or 41,277 shares. Parsec Fincl Mgmt holds 8,878 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Levin Capital Strategies Ltd Partnership accumulated 381,058 shares or 2.53% of the stock. 540 are held by Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc. Aimz Advsr Ltd holds 6,385 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Moreover, Qs Investors Lc has 0.42% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14 million and $608.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 1,354 shares to 13,862 shares, valued at $4.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 5,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,515 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $281.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1,686 shares to 43,758 shares, valued at $14.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc by 18,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Ltd..

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11 million for 23.09 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.