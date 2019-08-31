As Analog Devices (ADI) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Keybank National Association Has Decreased Holding by $744,030; Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Holder Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $513,360 as Market Value Declined

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 166,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14 million, down from 170,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $144.96. About 330,414 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ends Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 With 9% Increase In Operating Income; 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 38.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 7,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 11,157 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, down from 18,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $109.83. About 1.40 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gp Incorporated reported 44,398 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Natixis LP has 65,752 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 379,787 shares in its portfolio. Legacy Private Trust reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc invested in 0.08% or 3,488 shares. First Advisors L P, Illinois-based fund reported 76,394 shares. Contravisory reported 2,396 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Tarbox Family Office accumulated 21 shares or 0% of the stock. Cardinal Capital Mgmt holds 0.61% or 15,276 shares in its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 840 shares. Moreover, Sector Pension Board has 0.01% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 6,400 shares. Retirement Planning Gru stated it has 5,163 shares. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Lc accumulated 1.67% or 143,201 shares. Guardian Life Ins Com Of America accumulated 218 shares or 0% of the stock.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 21,460 shares to 45,762 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 24,658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,953 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 54,963 shares to 389,051 shares, valued at $7.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 3,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

