As Analog Devices (ADI) Market Valuation Rose, Alkeon Capital Management Raised by $22.28 Million Its Holding; As Marriott Intl (MAR) Stock Rose, Shareholder Baldwin Brothers Trimmed Its Position by $2.96 Million

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc (MAR) by 89.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 23,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 2,888 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $361,000, down from 26,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $129.43. About 1.08 million shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 27/04/2018 – Marriott International Elevates Travel Experience For Chinese Consumers With Enhanced Mobile Functionality And Global Wallet-Free Travel; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 15/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Adds Marriott International, Exits Kilroy: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Marriott Moments Introduces Expert Recommendations, Bespoke Categories, And Hand-Curated Activity Lists In Time For Summer Trav; 15/03/2018 – FRONTFOUR SAYS COMBINATION W/ MARRIOTT WILL MAX VALUE FOR ILG; 12/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 12 / 2018 – Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region; 08/03/2018 – Marriott International Celebrates International Women’s Day With Multiple Initiatives Around the World; 16/04/2018 – Seattle Marriott Redmond Unveils M SPACE; 06/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: Exclusive: Marriott is moving its entire paid media business to Publicis; 14/03/2018 – Aloft Hotels Presents a Showcase of Emerging Artists at SXSW®

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 212,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 2.46 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.40M, up from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $112.67. About 1.04M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 385,795 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. First In, Indiana-based fund reported 430 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 333 shares. Tci Wealth owns 199 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Research Inc reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 766 shares. Shelton Cap invested in 0.18% or 5,729 shares. Linscomb & Williams reported 1,616 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Private Tru Na owns 3,581 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moors & Cabot stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Girard Prtnrs Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Caprock Grp Inc has 1,859 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Washington invested in 0.03% or 3,901 shares. Natixis has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Chevy Chase Holdings holds 0.18% or 315,550 shares in its portfolio.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $671.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 43,947 shares to 64,478 shares, valued at $4.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 12,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MAR’s profit will be $484.80M for 21.57 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66 billion and $20.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 42,064 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $196.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 76,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 986,394 shares, and cut its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).