As Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) Shares Rose, Price Michael F Upped Its Stake by $6.16 Million; Pggm Investments Increases Holding in National Retail Pptys Com (NNN)

Price Michael F increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) by 141.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 88,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.58 million, up from 62,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 196.92% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum: Ernest a. Leyendecker EVP, Exploration to Retire; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Rev $3.05B; 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 07/03/2018 Anadarko Group Breakfast Scheduled By Tuohy Brs for Mar. 14; 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, Intl, Deepwater & Exploration; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko expects Permian service costs to jump in 2018

Pggm Investments increased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc Com (NNN) by 369.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 2.49M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The institutional investor held 3.16 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $167.74M, up from 673,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in National Retail Pptys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $56.62. About 265,394 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M; 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tig Advisors Ltd has 14.75% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 4.83M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.11% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 101,113 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth stated it has 0.26% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 2.99 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Blackrock reported 31.45 million shares. Atlantic Union Bank Corp, a Virginia-based fund reported 6,936 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 10,024 shares. Next holds 779 shares. Guardian Life Of America reported 0.01% stake. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 131,075 shares. Lipe Dalton holds 0.01% or 103 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al owns 911,118 shares or 1.83% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 7,740 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Co holds 30,268 shares.

Price Michael F, which manages about $770.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meredith Corp. (NYSE:MDP) by 8,000 shares to 350,200 shares, valued at $19.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 23,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,500 shares, and cut its stake in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO).

