As Anadarko Petroleum Com (APC) Share Value Rose, Bridges Investment Management Trimmed by $323,750 Its Position; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder New England Investment & Retirement Group Has Increased Its Stake by $502,767

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp Com (APC) by 22.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 4,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 15,835 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, down from 20,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 174.38% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE AL WALKER SEES SERVICE COSTS RISING 10-15 PERCENT IN DELAWARE PORTION OF PERMIAN BASIN THIS YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko Declares Dividend; 15/03/2018 – Anadarko Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 40C; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q EPS 22C; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Buhari declares tenure extension of APC chairman, others as Illegal

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 117.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 2,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3,828 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $934,000, up from 1,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $233.44. About 2.46 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – LARRY RENFRO TO LEAD ENTERPRISEWIDE GROWTH EFFORTS, OPTUM VENTURES INVESTMENT FUNDS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exiting Anadarko As Deal Nears Closure – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bill Nygren Trims General Electric, Baxter International Positions – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Occidental raises cash offer for Anadarko – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Petroleum: The Deal Is Upon Us – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid Cap Etf (IJH) by 17,304 shares to 536,747 shares, valued at $104.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 4,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp Cl A (NYSE:CCL).

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Have the Stomach, Start Buying UNH Stock as It Bottoms Out – Yahoo Finance” published on April 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stock Insurance For UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why UnitedHealth Is Due For A Rebound – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds’ Most-Bought Stocks Last Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64M on Friday, May 3.

