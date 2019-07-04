As Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Stock Value Rose, Holder Bourgeon Capital Management Increased Holding; Perceptive Advisors Increases Holding in Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA)

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum (APC) by 84.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,670 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $895,000, up from 10,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71. About 4.11 million shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.43B; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 18/05/2018 – SOCGEN TO GAUGE BANK APPETITE FOR THE FUNDRAISING THIS MONTH; 09/05/2018 – Argentina offshore auction attracts oil producers, blocks being defined -Energy Min; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE AL WALKER SEES SERVICE COSTS RISING 10-15 PERCENT IN DELAWARE PORTION OF PERMIAN BASIN THIS YEAR; 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (MNTA) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.88 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.77 million, up from 2.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock increased 4.06% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $12.55. About 147,631 shares traded. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) has declined 34.25% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MNTA News: 16/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals Designates CEO Craig A. Wheeler as Principal Fincl Officer, Principal Accounting Officer; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS CFO ON TEMPORARY MEDICAL LEAVE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNTA); 08/05/2018 – MOMENTA 1Q LOSS/SHR 63C, EST. LOSS/SHR 45C (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Momenta Evaluating Options, Including Sale of One or More Biosimilar Assets; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Momenta; 08/05/2018 – Momenta 1Q Loss $47.6M; 17/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation on M281, an Anti-FcRn Monoclonal Antibody, at 11th International Congress on Autoimmunity; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.4% Position in Momenta

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsr Incorporated invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). 125,004 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Greenleaf Tru invested in 0% or 4,848 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 18,849 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co stated it has 8,800 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 92,806 shares. Intact Inv Mngmt Inc has 0.06% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 39,700 shares. Agf Investments Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 30,978 shares. Heritage Investors Management Corp reported 0.35% stake. Nordea Management holds 0.07% or 731,351 shares. Horizon Invests holds 0.01% or 4,563 shares in its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated holds 50 shares. King Luther Mngmt Corp has 0.05% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47M and $170.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 7,430 shares to 55,879 shares, valued at $7.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold MNTA shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 2.90% more from 92.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 18,393 shares. 4,973 are owned by Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa. Us Bancshares De holds 253 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Com owns 83,334 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp owns 626 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA). Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0% stake. Ameritas Inv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) for 8,032 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 33,809 shares. United Automobile Association holds 216,743 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Perceptive Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.88 million shares. Td Asset Management holds 0% or 89,184 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA). Prudential reported 156,322 shares.

