As Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Shares Rose, Shareholder Quantitative Systematic Strategies Decreased Stake by $403,605; Mad River Investors Has Cut Its Holding in Dish Network (DISH) by $304,575 as Share Value Declined

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) by 37.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 8,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 14,970 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, down from 23,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 185.99% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, International, Deepwater & Exploration; 04/04/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM – AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA; 18/05/2018 – Engineering News: Anadarko seeks to raise $14bn to $15bn for Mozambique LNG project; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – RAILWAY PROJECT FOR VACA MUERTA IN ARGENTINA TO BE TENDERED BY THE END OF MAY, SYSTEM NEEDED FOR 2021 -ENERGY MIN; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko expects Permian service costs to jump in 2018; 11/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO: NO INTENTION OF INCREASING ACTIVITY AT CURRENT PRICES; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q EPS 22C

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 1.91 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP- CO SAYS PERCENTAGE OF LINEAR TV CUSTOMERS THAT ARE UNPROFITABLE IS IN LOW SINGLE- CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 DISH names The Richards Group its new creative agency of record; 21/04/2018 – DJ DISH Network Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISH); 02/05/2018 – DISH app now on Android TV; 08/05/2018 – DISH: SLING TV ADDED 91K USERS FOR TOTAL OF 2.3M UP FROM 1.7; 08/05/2018 – Dish Reports More Sling, Less TV Subscribers — Earnings Review; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $25.43 million activity. Another trade for 300,000 shares valued at $9.35 million was made by DEFRANCO JAMES on Friday, August 23. $15.72 million worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) was bought by ERGEN CHARLES W.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.02% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 52,891 shares. Principal Gp Inc has 0.01% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Highstreet Asset holds 0.05% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 28,936 shares. Legal General Group Public Limited has invested 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Creative Planning holds 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) or 128,453 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 57,412 shares. Nomura Holdg stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Cibc Ww Mkts has 219,815 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc owns 1,254 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 34,796 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parkside Comml Bank Tru owns 294 shares. Denali Ltd Llc accumulated 162,300 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 24,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sei Company has 0.02% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 174,320 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Llc has 0.01% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 25,000 shares.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29 million and $112.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01M shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 25.61% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.82 per share. DISH’s profit will be $286.68M for 14.63 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

