As Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Shares Rose, Heritage Investors Management Upped Stake; Puzo Michael J Holding in Eog Resources (EOG) Raised by $1.18 Million as Share Value Declined

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) by 23.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought 24,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 128,023 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, up from 103,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 160.56% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 18/05/2018 – SOCGEN TO GAUGE BANK APPETITE FOR THE FUNDRAISING THIS MONTH; 12/04/2018 – REG-TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 04/05/2018 – Anadarko at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Rev $3.05B; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO SEES FY SALES VOLUME 240 TO 250 MMBOE, SAW 238 TO 248; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 28/03/2018 – Four oil majors interested in Algeria offshore drilling-state agency; 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 62.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 12,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 32,140 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, up from 19,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $77.22. About 1.93 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,053 shares to 61,672 shares, valued at $9.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,769 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

