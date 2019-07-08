As Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Shares Rose, Heritage Investors Management Has Boosted Holding; United Nat Foods (UNFI) Stock Declined While Valueworks Has Lifted by $810,940 Its Position

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) by 23.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought 24,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,023 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 103,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $71.06. About 4.20 million shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 10/05/2018 – Daily Post Nigeria: BREAKING: Oshiomhole declares to contest for National Chairman of APC; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APC); 09/05/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED CONTRACT AWARD FROM ANADARKO PETROLEUM FOR SUBSEA UMBILICAL AND FLOWLINE INSTALLATION; 30/04/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at Conference May 14; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q EPS 22C; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Net $121M; 11/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 12.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 62,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 549,070 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26 million, up from 486,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $511.23M market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 284,271 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 74.24% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.67% the S&P500.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 7,557 shares to 171,708 shares, valued at $17.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 8,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,761 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

