As Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Carret Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding; Tealwood Asset Management Increased Its Holding in Nmi Hldgs (NMIH) by $321,925 as Stock Value Rose

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) by 15.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 7,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,785 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, down from 46,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $73.62. About 6.38 million shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APC); 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO’S ADVISER SOCIETE GENERALE HAS RECEIVED INTEREST FOR $12 BLN IN COVER AND DIRECT LENDING FROM EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, Intl, Deepwater & Exploration; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $77; 28/03/2018 – Four oil majors interested in Algeria offshore drilling-state agency; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 18/05/2018 – SOCGEN TO GAUGE BANK APPETITE FOR THE FUNDRAISING THIS MONTH; 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NMIH) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 12,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,556 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, up from 118,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nmi Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.27% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $24.63. About 1.06 million shares traded or 128.90% up from the average. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 67.14% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 09/04/2018 – National MI to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando; 01/05/2018 – NMI Holdings 1Q Rev $59.6M; 21/05/2018 – National Ml Launches Rate GPS Risk-Based Pricing; 30/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Refinances $150M Term Loan and Enters Into $85M Revolving Credit Facility; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Names Claudia Merkle as President; 21/05/2018 – National MI Launches Rate GPS Risk-Based Pricing; 03/04/2018 – National Ml Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance; 03/04/2018 – National MI Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance; 15/05/2018 – National Ml to Host Women’s Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in New England

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 107,372 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 93,840 shares. The New York-based Griffin Asset Management has invested 0.13% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Westpac Banking Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Moreover, Salem has 2% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Carroll Fin has 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Hl Fincl Ser Limited Com invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Engy Opportunities Cap Lc has 0.81% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 7,665 shares. First Interstate Bancshares reported 808 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.02% stake. Frontier Invest Mngmt reported 33,193 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc has invested 0.04% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Meridian Management holds 0.11% or 5,100 shares. Intact Invest Mgmt reported 39,700 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

Analysts await Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. APC’s profit will be $276.32 million for 33.46 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold NMIH shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.08 million shares or 0.18% more from 58.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 51,270 shares. 156,757 are held by Legal General Gru Public Limited Company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 3.51 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moody Bank Trust Division reported 204 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 63,166 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts, a Minnesota-based fund reported 430,115 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 22,799 shares. National Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 40,866 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 17,551 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Blackrock stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Jpmorgan Chase has 125,971 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). 111,210 were accumulated by Barclays Public. Cap World Investors invested in 1.32M shares.

