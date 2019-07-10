As Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Share Price Rose, Bourgeon Capital Management Has Raised by $405,000 Its Holding; Franklin Street Advisors Trimmed Its Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Stake by $919,550; Valuation Rose

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 17,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 427,178 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.06M, down from 444,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $56.34. About 19.56M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum (APC) by 84.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,670 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $895,000, up from 10,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $70.99. About 10.62M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 28/03/2018 – Four oil majors interested in Algeria offshore drilling-state agency; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $77; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, International, Deepwater & Exploration; 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.43B

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47 million and $170.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) by 9,420 shares to 16,616 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $717.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 8,871 shares to 64,674 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,644 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

