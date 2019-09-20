As Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Callahan Advisors Has Lowered Position; Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted Its Holding in Methanex (MEOH) by $369,750 as Stock Price Declined

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Methanex Corp (MEOH) by 106.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 6,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.97% . The institutional investor held 12,381 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $728,000, up from 6,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Methanex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.41. About 223,234 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 41.94% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Net C$169M; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G URGES POSSIBLE STRATEGIC REVIEW; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Methanex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MX.TO : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$42.95 FROM C$42.76; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q REV. $962M, EST. $947.0M; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.03, EST. $2.19; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY ADJ REVENUE $987 MLN VS $832 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 16%

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) by 79.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 25,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 6,592 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $465,000, down from 31,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 192.05% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 27/03/2018 – Anadarko expects Permian service costs to jump in 2018; 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian; 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN; 09/05/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED CONTRACT AWARD FROM ANADARKO PETROLEUM FOR SUBSEA UMBILICAL AND FLOWLINE INSTALLATION; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q EPS 22C; 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Buhari declares tenure extension of APC chairman, others as Illegal; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO’S ADVISER SOCIETE GENERALE HAS RECEIVED INTEREST FOR $12 BLN IN COVER AND DIRECT LENDING FROM EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $557.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 26,139 shares to 407,479 shares, valued at $13.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegiance Bancshare by 9,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).