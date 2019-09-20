As Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Dodge & Cox Decreased Its Holding by $1.66 Billion; Citigroup (C) Stock Value Rose While Axa Cut Holding by $3.12 Million

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) by 52.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 23.66 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 21.74M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53 billion, down from 45.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 176.27% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 Million; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko Declares Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST; 28/03/2018 – Four oil majors interested in Algeria offshore drilling-state agency; 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO’S ADVISER SOCIETE GENERALE HAS RECEIVED INTEREST FOR $12 BLN IN COVER AND DIRECT LENDING FROM EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO: NO INTENTION OF INCREASING ACTIVITY AT CURRENT PRICES

Axa decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 44,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 829,115 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.06M, down from 873,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $70.35. About 6.98 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.32/SHR; 26/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC WFT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $3.4 FROM $2.8; 19/04/2018 – Commercial Obs: Paul Vanderslice Leaving Citi to Become CEO of CCRE; 09/03/2018 – “Amazing” demographics in Africa â€” and providing jobs for the continent’s vast young population â€” is an area of opportunity, one Citigroup expert told CNBC; 29/05/2018 – CITI: HIRED FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL TO BUILD NATIONAL ONLINE BANK; 16/05/2018 – CITI AND UBS CLOSE PLACEMENT OF AENA AENA.MC AT TOTAL OF 696.5 MLN EUROS; 24/03/2018 – Other Finalists Are Former Treasury Official Mary Miller and Citigroup’s Raymond McGuire; 08/03/2018 – MOVES-Neon, Citi Private, Albion, PGI; 20/04/2018 – MEDIASET ESPANA TL5.MC : CITIGROUP CUTS PRICE TARGE TO 9 EUROS FROM 10 EUROS; 29/03/2018 – AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.45B for 8.88 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Axa, which manages about $25.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apartment Invt & Mgmt Co by 67,224 shares to 216,110 shares, valued at $10.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yext Inc by 60,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 520,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.62% stake. Culbertson A N And reported 26,199 shares stake. Thornburg Investment Management Incorporated stated it has 1.36% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Natl invested in 3,313 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance Corp has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 7,952 shares. Sadoff Investment Management Limited Company owns 621,314 shares. Bollard Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,149 shares or 0% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability has 1.55M shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Swedbank holds 0.94% or 2.96 million shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% or 12,194 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 39,576 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Communications holds 0.36% or 230,948 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Davenport And Co Limited Liability Company owns 2.03M shares. Rampart Inv Management Co Lc has invested 0.35% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $123.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 394,149 shares to 13.86 million shares, valued at $776.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 2.21 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 109.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO).