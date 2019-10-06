As Anadarko Pete Com (APC) Share Price Rose, Barrett Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position; As Motorola Solutions (Put) (MSI) Market Valuation Rose, Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (Put) (MSI) by 23.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc bought 197,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The hedge fund held 1.04 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $173.53 million, up from 843,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $168.21. About 954,457 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 16/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 07/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Airbus DS Communications; 17/05/2018 – REG-Biocartis Group NV: Two Performance Studies on ldylla(TM) MSI Biomarkers Selected for Publication at ASCO Conference; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON SHAREHOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE ACQUISITION BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: Brazilian Airport Deploys Motorola Solutions TETRA System; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 14 PCT; 07/03/2018 – AVIGILON COMMENTS ON PURCHASE BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 19/03/2018 – RadioResource: Kelly Honored by IACP, Motorola; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees FY18 Rev Up 14%

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp Com (APC) by 99.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 41,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 125 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9,000, down from 42,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 169.43% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 12/04/2018 – TGS-NOPEC Geophysical: TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 12/04/2018 – REG-TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO SEES FY SALES VOLUME 240 TO 250 MMBOE, SAW 238 TO 248; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable; 15/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc Cl A (NYSE:ZTS) by 150,235 shares to 189,195 shares, valued at $21.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) by 11,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,982 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset invested in 122,745 shares. Alpine Associate Mgmt reported 1.93M shares stake. Kings Point Capital Mgmt stated it has 690 shares. Atria Investments holds 0.15% or 17,514 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of The West owns 58,462 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 1.53M shares. Burren Capital Advsrs holds 45,996 shares or 26.32% of its portfolio. 30,199 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Inc. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking reported 395,988 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 0.2% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Macroview Investment Limited Liability Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Shell Asset Mgmt reported 30,268 shares. Millennium Mngmt accumulated 0.07% or 930,002 shares. Petrus Trust Lta reported 335,018 shares. Raymond James Assocs accumulated 1.27 million shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.01 billion activity. Silver Lake (Offshore) AIV GP IV – Ltd. had sold 5.47 million shares worth $961.58 million on Thursday, September 5.