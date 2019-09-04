As Anadarko Pete (APC) Valuation Rose, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Lifted by $2.26 Million Its Stake; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder American Investment Services Has Lifted Stake

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 28,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 275,649 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.27 million, up from 247,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $68.56. About 9.85 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Pump the Permian: Exxon’s Quick-Fire Attempt to Stop the Drop; 12/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY HYDROCRACKER, HYDROTREATER SHUT FOR REPAIRS; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO SUPPORT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 13/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Top Massachusetts court rules against Exxon in climate case; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO SPLIT CHIEF EXECUTIVE, CHAIRMAN ROLES; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROGRAM ADVANCES TO OUTDOOR TESTING IN CALIFORNIA OF NATURALLY OCCURRING ALGAE STRAINS; 26/04/2018 – EXXON, LUKOIL, GAZPROM, TOTAL NOT INTERESTED IN THIS BIDDING ROUND, ZARUBEZHNEFT MAY BID LATER -IRAQI OFFICIAL; 19/04/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon faces setback in Iraq as oil and water mix; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS SHARE OF OVERSEAS UPSTREAM EXPANSION WILL BE ”A GOOD PORTION” IN LONG-TERM BUT WON’T BE COMPARABLE TO HOME; 29/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Six of the Eight Newly Awarded Blocks Will Be Operated by Exxon

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 50,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 815,936 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.11 million, up from 765,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 170.50% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, Intl, Deepwater & Exploration; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko expects Permian service costs to jump in 2018; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 27/03/2018 – Algeria’s 2017 energy export volumes slip, earnings up -c.bank; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – Argentina offshore auction attracts oil producers, blocks being defined -Energy Min; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO SEES FY SALES VOLUME 240 TO 250 MMBOE, SAW 238 TO 248; 10/04/2018 – ONGC VIDESH PARTNER IN ANADARKO’S MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset Mngmt reported 200,142 shares. Mitchell Incorporated has invested 2.52% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Amica Mutual holds 0.63% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 61,949 shares. Moreover, Jmg Financial Group has 0.03% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 10,118 are owned by Shamrock Asset Ltd Company. Sfmg Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.4% stake. Brookstone Capital Mgmt has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,504 shares. Doliver Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.34 million shares or 43.79% of all its holdings. Barrett Asset Limited Company accumulated 505,086 shares. King Luther Management Corporation accumulated 984,360 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Principal Finance Grp Inc Inc holds 0.57% or 7.59 million shares. Texas-based Bbva Compass Bankshares has invested 0.46% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation owns 256,084 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10 million and $314.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 14,186 shares to 457,532 shares, valued at $27.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 122,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Pnm Res Inc (NYSE:PNM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf accumulated 30,978 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 0.08% or 5,884 shares. Frontier Mngmt Co invested in 0.09% or 33,193 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa, France-based fund reported 296,167 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Co invested in 8,081 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Deltec Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 1.57% or 158,285 shares. Callahan Advsrs invested in 31,763 shares. Macquarie Group has 0% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 6,000 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments holds 22,040 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Tarbox Family Office invested in 0.01% or 347 shares. Bartlett reported 9,050 shares stake. Moreover, Perigon Wealth Limited Liability Co has 0.07% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al holds 0.1% or 53,927 shares in its portfolio.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 74,089 shares to 615,357 shares, valued at $12.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) by 119,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,733 shares, and cut its stake in Cloudera Inc.

