As Anadarko Pete (APC) Valuation Rose, Oslo Asset Management Asa Trimmed Its Stake; As Usa Technologies (USAT) Market Valuation Rose, S Squared Technology Lowered Its Holding

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 90.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 646,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 64,300 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54M, down from 711,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 176.19% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 08/05/2018 – Anadarko Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Net $121M; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI; 10/05/2018 – Daily Post Nigeria: BREAKING: Oshiomhole declares to contest for National Chairman of APC; 04/04/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM – AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.43B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APC)

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 17.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 403,031 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, down from 488,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 34.77% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $4.99. About 7.43 million shares traded or 763.49% up from the average. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $134.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 32,300 shares to 132,000 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Criteo Sa (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 114,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Egain Cor (NASDAQ:EGAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 8 investors sold USAT shares while 17 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 31.97 million shares or 3.76% more from 30.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 54,333 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company. Geode Cap Management Lc accumulated 758,343 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Virtu Fincl Limited Co owns 42,790 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Timessquare Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.80M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). First Republic Invest Inc reported 0% stake. Legal General Plc reported 9,316 shares. Franklin Resources has 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Invesco Limited holds 0% or 121,754 shares. Omers Administration Corp reported 48,600 shares. 4,133 were reported by Ameritas Investment Prtnrs. Foundation holds 474,066 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 531 shares stake.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $6.93 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Doliver Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 2,875 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 36,000 were accumulated by Aviance Capital. Texas Yale Cap Corporation accumulated 16,837 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Proshare Advsr reported 81,632 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 51,707 shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 23,384 shares. P Schoenfeld Asset Lp has 13.06% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 2.11 million shares. 7,481 are held by Berkshire Asset Management Lc Pa. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.05% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited Com reported 0.01% stake. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.15% or 123,514 shares. Sandy Spring State Bank owns 5,380 shares. Bartlett invested in 0.02% or 9,059 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.09% or 25,200 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has 0.26% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $388.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oasis Pete Inc (NYSE:OAS) by 1.11 million shares to 7.72 million shares, valued at $43.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.