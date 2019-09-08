As Anadarko Pete (APC) Valuation Rose, Holder Encompass Capital Advisors Boosted Its Stake; Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Zoetis (ZTS) Position by $572,000 as Market Valuation Rose

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 60,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.34 million, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 177.24% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 09/05/2018 – Argentina offshore auction attracts oil producers, blocks being defined -Energy Min; 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE AL WALKER SEES SERVICE COSTS RISING 10-15 PERCENT IN DELAWARE PORTION OF PERMIAN BASIN THIS YEAR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APC); 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 28/03/2018 – Four oil majors interested in Algeria offshore drilling-state agency; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA EXPECTS 13 OIL, GAS CONCESSIONS IN VACA MUERTA SHALE PLAY TO ADOPT INCENTIVE PLAN AIMED TO MOVE PROJECTS FROM PILOT PHASE TO DEVELOPMENT PHASE -ENERGY MIN; 04/04/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM – AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 13.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 47,654 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80 million, up from 41,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $128.43. About 1.64M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR $83/SHARE IN CASH; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoetis Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZTS); 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada holds 3,559 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt has invested 0.66% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Sageworth Trust Company invested in 0% or 29 shares. Capital Innovations Ltd Liability Com stated it has 5,939 shares. Trexquant Investment LP invested in 0.07% or 10,471 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 298 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp holds 46 shares. Caprock Group Inc Inc, Idaho-based fund reported 2,076 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 77,224 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Atria Invs Lc accumulated 11,628 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 1,000 shares. Redwood Ltd Llc accumulated 108,038 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Moreover, Vantage Investment Prtn Ltd Liability has 0.81% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 86,727 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 37,106 shares. Greenwood Capital Assoc Limited Co has 1.19% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 46,010 shares.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $400.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 11,223 shares to 23,577 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zuora Inc by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,937 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Zoetis Completes Acquisition of Platinum Performance, a Leading Nutrition-Focused Animal Health Business – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Delighted With Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) ROE Of 57%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zoetis to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We Think Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 350,726 shares to 249,390 shares, valued at $13.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apergy Corp by 223,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 402,959 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Pfizer and Norfolk Southern Flaunt Fat Profit Margins – GuruFocus.com” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Today’s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Carl Icahn toughens his stance in board member fight with Occidental Petroleum – New York Business Journal” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Occidental Sinking Far Below Deepwater? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Michigan-based Comerica National Bank has invested 0.04% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Cwm Limited Co reported 349 shares. Oppenheimer And holds 82,004 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar stated it has 0.04% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). 24,024 are held by Veritable Limited Partnership. Nikko Asset Americas Inc, a New York-based fund reported 98,290 shares. 12,742 are held by Bokf Na. The California-based Menta Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.28% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Wealthtrust Fairport Lc reported 2,850 shares stake. Dodge Cox stated it has 1.7% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Conning owns 18,525 shares. Pettee has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Lc reported 6,220 shares stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 20,000 shares. Magnetar Limited Com reported 0.02% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).