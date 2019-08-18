As Anadarko Pete (APC) Valuation Rose, Bank Of The West Has Raised Its Position by $377,145; As Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Stock Price Rose, Blackstone Group LP Has Lowered by $46.00 Million Its Stake

Blackstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 49.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp sold 2.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.72 million, down from 4.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $977.19M market cap company. The stock increased 3.72% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $27.57. About 324,866 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies 4Q Rev $35.2M; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Rev $100M-$105M; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Re; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Research and Signature Development; 16/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 07/03/2018 NanoString Technologies 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees FY18 Loss/Shr $2.90-Loss $2.60; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Operating Results and Provides 2018 Outlook; 02/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES RELEASES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 OPERATING RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 8,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 64,635 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 56,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 160.83% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 04/05/2018 – Anadarko at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, Intl, Deepwater & Exploration; 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 Million; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19; 27/03/2018 – Algeria’s 2017 energy export volumes slip, earnings up -c.bank

Investors sentiment increased to 3.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.56, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold NSTG shares while 23 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 132.94% more from 23.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,083 are held by Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Incorporated. Federated Pa has invested 0.02% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 23,654 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Conestoga Capital Advsrs Lc reported 0.01% stake. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 200,257 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Mercantile invested in 5,100 shares. Franklin Res reported 25,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group owns 1.56 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.03% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Caxton Assoc LP has 10,622 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Company accumulated 258,689 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) reported 8,514 shares. Dorsey Wright Assoc holds 567 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $43.24 million activity.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pluralsight Inc by 623,800 shares to 973,800 shares, valued at $30.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt owns 389,200 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bankshares holds 0.02% or 348,926 shares. Edge Wealth Management Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 1,273 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested in 1.60 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 125,004 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Tn invested in 0% or 32 shares. Duncker Streett And holds 0.02% or 1,700 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Intact Investment Management has invested 0.06% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.1% or 53,927 shares in its portfolio. Ckw Fincl holds 0.02% or 2,250 shares. Nippon Life Investors Americas Inc invested in 42,870 shares. New York-based Miller Howard Investments New York has invested 0.12% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Swiss Natl Bank has 1.68 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 22,053 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 101,321 shares to 23,740 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) by 5,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,669 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (FM).