As Anadarko Pete (APC) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Guinness Asset Management LTD Trimmed Holding; As Hess (HES) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Leucadia National Decreased by $7.87 Million Its Stake

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 55.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 124,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 101,385 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45 million, down from 226,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 3.13 million shares traded or 5.27% up from the average. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – HESS COO GREG HILL SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS COST OF DEVELOPING GUYANA DISCOVERY $7-9 PER BARREL; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS WANTS COMPANY TO BE CASH-FLOW POSITIVE BEFORE CONSIDERING RAISING DIVIDEND; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS DEEPWATER INVESTMENT NEEDED TO MEET RISING OIL DEMAND; 08/03/2018 – Hess boosts share buyback, averts new fight with activist investor; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 27c; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION CAPITAL AND EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES WERE $384 MLN IN QUARTER, COMPARED TO $393 MLN IN PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER; 09/04/2018 – Hess Schedules Earnings Release Conference Call; 08/03/2018 – Hess signals confidence in oil market with $1bn share buyback

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 54.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 123,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 103,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.30M, down from 226,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 169.01% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum: Ernest a. Leyendecker EVP, Exploration to Retire; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION; 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q EPS 22C; 09/05/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED CONTRACT AWARD FROM ANADARKO PETROLEUM FOR SUBSEA UMBILICAL AND FLOWLINE INSTALLATION; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $616.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 23,450 shares to 176,230 shares, valued at $7.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 31,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advisors Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 81,632 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 330,410 shares. Motco reported 357 shares. Capstone Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.91% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 1.78M shares. Veritas Inv Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). 898,900 were accumulated by Twin. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Texas Yale Corp accumulated 16,837 shares. British Columbia Invest invested 0.07% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Atwood & Palmer stated it has 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Mirae Asset Communication Limited has 20,340 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 8,111 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Lc stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Schroder Invest Management Gru has invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

