As Anadarko Pete (APC) Stock Value Rose, Lateef Investment Management LP Has Raised Position; Basswood Capital Management Has Upped Its Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Holding

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc (LBAI) by 58.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 108,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 294,319 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, up from 185,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $809.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.05. About 51,455 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 18.43% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.86% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT; 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI); 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 41.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 156,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 529,984 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.10 million, up from 373,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $73.06. About 3.34M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 Million; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, Intl, Deepwater & Exploration; 12/04/2018 – REG-TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Buhari declares tenure extension of APC chairman, others as Illegal; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA EXPECTS 13 OIL, GAS CONCESSIONS IN VACA MUERTA SHALE PLAY TO ADOPT INCENTIVE PLAN AIMED TO MOVE PROJECTS FROM PILOT PHASE TO DEVELOPMENT PHASE -ENERGY MIN; 15/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at Conference May 14; 10/04/2018 – ONGC VIDESH PARTNER IN ANADARKO’S MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Natl Bank And reported 102,418 shares. Kings Point Capital Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 690 shares. 22,040 were reported by Mirae Asset Invs Ltd. Sir Cap LP invested in 2.2% or 263,906 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding reported 2.09 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Greenleaf accumulated 4,848 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 213,819 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 42,088 shares. Art Advsr Ltd reported 23,900 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Soros Fund Limited Company invested 0.05% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). D E Shaw & invested in 2.86M shares. Parkside Fincl Bank And holds 304 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Yhb Invest Incorporated reported 0.14% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has 111,720 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 543,655 shares.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $590.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 193,818 shares to 919,164 shares, valued at $30.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv Plc by 52,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,948 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $43,303 activity.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 65,380 shares to 88,685 shares, valued at $11.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc by 32,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,716 shares, and cut its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold LBAI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 27.24 million shares or 2.62% more from 26.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 119,000 are owned by Wells Fargo & Mn. Geode Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 594,722 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com holds 0.02% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) or 162,849 shares. Lucas Capital Mgmt holds 0.97% or 54,838 shares. Ameritas Prns reported 3,940 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Hennessy Advisors Incorporated stated it has 275,000 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 20,429 shares. First Manhattan reported 35,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Grp invested in 0% or 55,755 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 82,185 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) holds 0% or 133 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 43,487 shares. Invesco Ltd has 12,262 shares for 0% of their portfolio. M&T Financial Bank Corp reported 15,590 shares.

