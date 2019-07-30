As Anadarko Pete (APC) Stock Value Rose, Lateef Investment Management LP Has Boosted Its Stake by $7.05 Million; As Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Stock Price Declined, Holder Beacon Financial Group Has Cut Position

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 49.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 63,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,002 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, down from 127,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.72. About 5.10M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ARCA CONTINENTAL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 41.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 156,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 529,984 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.10 million, up from 373,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $73.94. About 4.45M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q EPS 22C; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko Declares Dividend; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 18/05/2018 – SOCGEN TO GAUGE BANK APPETITE FOR THE FUNDRAISING THIS MONTH; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $590.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 6,898 shares to 37,855 shares, valued at $44.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 150,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,180 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,726 shares to 45,193 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DON) by 212,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,434 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust North American (EMLP).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 23.98 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

