As Anadarko Pete (APC) Stock Rose, Tctc Holdings Has Cut by $773,500 Its Holding; Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Increased Its Holding in Grubhub (GRUB) by $10.78 Million as Share Value Declined

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 19.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 11,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 47,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.32 million, down from 58,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 167.35% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Pete 1Q EPS 22c; 10/05/2018 – Daily Post Nigeria: BREAKING: Oshiomhole declares to contest for National Chairman of APC; 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19; 12/04/2018 – REG-TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 Million; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APC); 10/04/2018 – ONGC VIDESH PARTNER IN ANADARKO’S MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, International, Deepwater & Exploration; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 87.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.40M, up from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.86. About 1.47 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 EBIT $242M-EBIT $262M; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EPS 34c; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 15/03/2018 ShiftPixy Delivers a Revolution to Fast Food and Fast Casual; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon; 17/04/2018 – GRUBHUB MAKES ORDERING FOOD WITH FRIENDS EVEN EASIER WITH VENMO; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL’S Ll RAN SAYS SEES NEAR 60 PCT UPSIDE IN GRUBHUB TO $160/SHR; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 Rev $930M-$965M; 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 31,702 shares to 400,954 shares, valued at $21.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Corp Del (NYSE:OXY) by 38,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 406,777 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Finemark Bancorporation Trust has invested 0.04% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Leavell Invest Inc owns 2,925 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tortoise Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 98 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Lc invested in 0.01% or 1,150 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Llc has invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Nine Masts accumulated 2.2% or 217,911 shares. Us Bancorp De stated it has 82,619 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Whitebox Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 635,505 shares. Conning accumulated 8,505 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 1.16 million shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 0.12% or 3,708 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 2.45 million shares or 6.3% of their US portfolio. Northeast Consultants Inc invested in 16,722 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 2,560 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System reported 39,633 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

