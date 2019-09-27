As Anadarko Pete (APC) Stock Rose, Highvista Strategies Lifted Its Stake by $2.28 Million; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Increases Holding in General Motors (GM)

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in General Motors (GM) by 110.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08 million, up from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in General Motors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $37.61. About 8.18M shares traded or 9.55% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS SAYS GM’S U.S. RETAIL SALES IN MARCH WERE UP 14 PCT YEAR OVER YEAR; 26/04/2018 – General Motors reports earnings as it continues to shift its lineup from passenger cars to trucks and SUVs; 04/04/2018 – General Motors: Believe U.S., China Value a Vibrant Auto Industry; 11/05/2018 – GM – GM KOREA’S VIABILITY PLAN INCLUDES $2.8 BLN INVESTMENT IN TWO NEW GLOBAL VEHICLE PROGRAMS; 26/04/2018 – GM – KOREAN DEVELOPMENT BANK HAS AGREED TO PROVIDE $750 MLN OF FUNDING FOR FUTURE INVESTMENTS; 29/05/2018 – BOXL, GM, BEDU, ECYT Lockups End: Equity Capital Markets; 12/03/2018 – GM president says ‘shared sacrifice’ needed to fix GM Korea; 05/03/2018 – AUTOMODULAR – AMD CURRENTLY BELIEVES SETTLEMENT PROCEEDS IN RESPECT OF GM CLAIM MAY NOT BE RECEIVED FROM GENERAL MOTORS ON OR BEFORE MARCH 7, 2018; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-S.KOREA’S KDB MAY SIGN AN MOU ON FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO GM’S LOCAL UNIT BY APRIL 27 – KDB CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – New York Post: Even GM behind Budenholzer split gives strong endorsement

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 709.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 32,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 37,240 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63 million, up from 4,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 168.81% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko Declares Dividend; 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI; 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 19,725 are owned by Texas Yale Cap Corporation. New York-based Neuberger Berman Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Financial Services holds 1,311 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California-based Assetmark has invested 0.03% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.14% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs stated it has 119,668 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Com holds 7.11M shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt owns 123,575 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) accumulated 1,928 shares. 702 were accumulated by Valley Natl Advisers. Prudential Public Limited Com accumulated 0.66% or 5.60M shares. Botty Lc holds 0.23% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 18,745 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust stated it has 0.36% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Hm Payson, a Maine-based fund reported 421 shares. California-based Hennessy Advsrs has invested 0.24% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $3.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) (NYSE:XPO) by 35,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $867,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 585,000 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Serv Group Incorporated stated it has 212,361 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Petrus Trust Com Lta stated it has 4.19% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Kepos Capital Lp invested in 235,000 shares. Zacks Inv Management invested in 0% or 2,920 shares. First Personal Finance Svcs stated it has 0.04% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Missouri-based Stifel Fincl Corp has invested 0.04% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Innovations Lc invested in 1.28% or 20,868 shares. Ota Fincl Grp LP has 16,000 shares. 396,380 were accumulated by Td Asset. Moreover, Triangle Wealth Mngmt has 0.26% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Glazer Cap Lc holds 6.26% or 766,778 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset accumulated 0.02% or 51,707 shares. 107,260 were reported by Cibc World Corp. C M Bidwell & Associate Limited owns 11 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants holds 0.12% or 16,722 shares.