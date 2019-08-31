As Anadarko Pete (APC) Stock Rose, Bronson Point Management Has Lifted Position by $6.89 Million; As Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Stock Value Declined, First Quadrant LP Has Boosted Its Stake

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) by 2267.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 4,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 4,641 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $552,000, up from 196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $123.63. About 645,520 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 186.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 153,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 235,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69M, up from 82,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 174.87% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert; 18/05/2018 – Engineering News: Anadarko seeks to raise $14bn to $15bn for Mozambique LNG project; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 10/04/2018 – ONGC VIDESH PARTNER IN ANADARKO’S MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECT; 04/05/2018 – Anadarko at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 04/04/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM – AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $77

