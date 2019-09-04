As Anadarko Pete (APC) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Cut Its Position by $411,750; Facebook (FB) Position Has Lifted by Sheffield Asset Management Llc

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 28,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $187.05. About 7.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SHERYL SANDBERG SPEAKS IN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 21/03/2018 – EU Vows to Use Its Full Powers to Delve Into Facebook Scandal; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to testify before a House panel on April 11; 21/03/2018 – EU’s 3% Turnover Tax to Hit Amazon, Google, Facebook (Video); 23/03/2018 – Facebook under fire: Mark Zuckerberg’s actions questionable in face of data scandal; 15/05/2018 – Generation Investment Adds Aptiv, Exits Facebook: 13F; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WILL BE TESTING RANGE OF NEW TOOLS FOR CREATORS, STARTING A NEW TEST THAT HIGHLIGHTS A CREATOR’S TOP FANS; 02/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg thinks an independent body resembling a sort of “Supreme Court” could fix some of Facebook’s problems; 21/03/2018 – The Telegram: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 28.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 9,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 23,450 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 32,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 176.25% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA EXPECTS 13 OIL, GAS CONCESSIONS IN VACA MUERTA SHALE PLAY TO ADOPT INCENTIVE PLAN AIMED TO MOVE PROJECTS FROM PILOT PHASE TO DEVELOPMENT PHASE -ENERGY MIN; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE AL WALKER SEES SERVICE COSTS RISING 10-15 PERCENT IN DELAWARE PORTION OF PERMIAN BASIN THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO: NO INTENTION OF INCREASING ACTIVITY AT CURRENT PRICES; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 18/05/2018 – SOCGEN TO GAUGE BANK APPETITE FOR THE FUNDRAISING THIS MONTH; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Bryn Mawr Trust holds 68,249 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Patten Group Incorporated holds 0.19% or 9,545 shares. 23,973 are held by Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd. Broadview Advisors Limited Co owns 5,300 shares. The Connecticut-based Pettee has invested 0.38% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Raymond James Na has invested 0.03% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Essex Inv Management Llc holds 0.3% or 44,265 shares in its portfolio. Nippon Life Global Americas Incorporated has 42,870 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Us Financial Bank De reported 163,203 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New York-based Griffin Asset Management Inc has invested 0.13% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.07% or 1.49M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Of Vermont has 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 2,911 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors owns 57,552 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 38,426 shares to 51,426 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 7.03 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Service Grp invested in 0.27% or 1.60M shares. Hudson Bay Cap Management Lp has 83,417 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Psagot Invest House has invested 1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bessemer Limited Liability Company has 0.5% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8,750 shares. King Wealth owns 2,057 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Prudential Public stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cambridge Advsr Incorporated invested 0.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Michigan-based Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.42% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Viking Global Invsts Limited Partnership has 2.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Strategic Ser owns 24,758 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Holdg invested 1.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Budros Ruhlin Roe stated it has 3,579 shares. Hhr Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 3.83% or 334,223 shares in its portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,479 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 27,087 shares.