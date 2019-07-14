As Anadarko Pete (APC) Stock Price Rose, Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Upped Position; King Luther Capital Management Has Trimmed Littelfuse (LFUS) Stake by $833,560

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 127.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 680,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.21M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.18 million, up from 532,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $73.11. About 9.16M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.43B; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 15/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko expects Permian service costs to jump in 2018; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $77

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) by 6.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 4,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,255 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.73M, down from 68,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Littelfuse Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $170.69. About 202,055 shares traded or 33.89% up from the average. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 19.13% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.56% the S&P500. Some Historical LFUS News: 01/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 21/03/2018 – Littelfuse at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Mouser as 2017 High Service Distributor of the Year; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q EPS $1.45; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Net $36M; 24/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honored by TTI with Supplier Excellence Award; 06/03/2018 Littelfuse Introduces 1200V SiC MOSFETs with Ultra-Low On-Resistances at APEC 2018; 14/03/2018 – Littelfuse Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 21; 22/04/2018 – DJ Littelfuse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LFUS); 10/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $450.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 718,800 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $18.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 770,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 559,456 shares, and cut its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Analysts await Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 22.39% or $0.60 from last year’s $2.68 per share. LFUS’s profit will be $51.44M for 20.52 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by Littelfuse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (Prn) (VOO) by 3,921 shares to 28,201 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 100,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Barnes Group Inc (NYSE:B).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $124,871 activity. $31,178 worth of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) was sold by Cole Matthew on Tuesday, February 5. The insider GRILLO ANTHONY bought $11,792.