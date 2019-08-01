As Anadarko Pete (APC) Stock Price Rose, Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Boosted Stake; Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Decreased Its Seattle Genetics Reg (SGEN) Stake by $6.69 Million as Shares Rose

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 127.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 680,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 1.21 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.18M, up from 532,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $74.18. About 6.76M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert; 18/05/2018 – SOCGEN TO GAUGE BANK APPETITE FOR THE FUNDRAISING THIS MONTH; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 27/03/2018 – Algeria’s 2017 energy export volumes slip, earnings up -c.bank; 10/04/2018 – ONGC VIDESH PARTNER IN ANADARKO’S MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECT; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE AL WALKER SEES SERVICE COSTS RISING 10-15 PERCENT IN DELAWARE PORTION OF PERMIAN BASIN THIS YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – RAILWAY PROJECT FOR VACA MUERTA IN ARGENTINA TO BE TENDERED BY THE END OF MAY, SYSTEM NEEDED FOR 2021 -ENERGY MIN; 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian; 30/04/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at Conference May 14

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc Reg (SGEN) by 37.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 91,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 150,598 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03M, down from 242,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc Reg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $75.3. About 414,288 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR EXPERIENCE; 20/03/2018 – FDA expands approval of Adcetris for first-line treatment of Stage lll or IV classical Hodgkin lymphoma in combination with chemotherapy; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – ECHELON-2 DATA EXPECTED IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS STARTS NEW PHASE 1 STUDY; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – NO SIGNIFICANT ADVANTAGE FOR GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN IN KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 15/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Appoints Dr. Alpna Seth to Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX – TO DISCONTINUE GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN PROGRAM ACROSS ALL INDICATIONS; 09/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Completes Acquisition Of Cascadian Therapeutics; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS: FDA APPROVES EXPANDED USE FOR ADCETRIS; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc has 55,957 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 34 shares. Profund Advsrs Llc accumulated 19,819 shares. Personal Cap Advsr reported 0.33% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Co stated it has 1.52 million shares. Cushing Asset Lp has 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 6,750 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 3.01 million shares. 104,075 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. 47 were accumulated by Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora. Mercer Capital Advisers holds 0.13% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 4,300 shares. Korea Investment holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 393,906 shares. Victory Cap accumulated 62,631 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Montgomery Inv Incorporated invested 2.07% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Key Group Holding (Cayman) Ltd invested 0.07% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp has invested 0.06% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $450.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 718,800 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $18.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 770,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 559,456 shares, and cut its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 15,000 shares to 116,520 shares, valued at $9.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 136,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 616,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% negative EPS growth.