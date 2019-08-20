As Anadarko Pete (APC) Shares Rose, Bronson Point Management Has Lifted Stake by $6.89 Million; Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Boosted Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stake

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 186.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 153,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 235,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69 million, up from 82,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 160.83% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Net $121M; 04/04/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM – AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 40C; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA EXPECTS 13 OIL, GAS CONCESSIONS IN VACA MUERTA SHALE PLAY TO ADOPT INCENTIVE PLAN AIMED TO MOVE PROJECTS FROM PILOT PHASE TO DEVELOPMENT PHASE -ENERGY MIN; 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19; 28/03/2018 – Four oil majors interested in Algeria offshore drilling-state agency; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APC); 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko Declares Dividend

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 4,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.78M, up from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $195.18. About 1.70M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey Shows; 26/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Swisscom Enhance Its Customer Experience; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to; 06/03/2018 – Company Culture is Key to Unlocking Gender Equality and Narrowing Pay Gap, New Accenture Research Finds; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TRANSACTION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON ITS FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – MADE MINORITY INVESTMENT IN UPSKILL, A PROVIDER OF ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE FOR AUGMENTED REALITY DEVICES IN INDUSTRIAL SETTINGS; 31/05/2018 – OpenX Appoints Accenture Executive Roxanne Taylor to Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 27/03/2018 – Compliance Spending is Shifting to New Technologies as Threat Landscape Expands, According to Accenture Report; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named Largest Digital Network Worldwide by Advertising Age in Annual Agency Report for Third Year in a

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Accenture (ACN) Reports Acquisition of Analytics8 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Why We’re Buying Calls On Accenture Stock – Schaeffers Research” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture (ACN) Acquires Northstream – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. L And S Advsr stated it has 5,820 shares. Amer Century invested in 35,279 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 114,550 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt accumulated 0.31% or 2.78 million shares. 78,793 are owned by Hl Fin Ltd Llc. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.47% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Scotia Cap invested in 0.16% or 70,881 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt owns 582,349 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0.72% stake. 249 were reported by Massmutual Com Fsb Adv. Ssi Invest accumulated 1,286 shares. Barbara Oil holds 1,800 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Madison Inv Holding Inc has invested 0.8% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). First Tru LP invested in 0.16% or 444,168 shares. Amp Investors holds 0.29% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 296,608 shares.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47B and $6.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 15,096 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $145.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 159,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,305 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $146.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 87,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.