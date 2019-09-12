As Anadarko Pete (APC) Share Value Rose, Highvista Strategies Has Raised Holding by $2.28 Million; Tiedemann Wealth Management Raised Its Mplx LP (MPLX) Holding by $622,720; Shares Declined

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 19,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 232,697 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.49 million, up from 213,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.64. About 310,351 shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE VIEW; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO ISSUE AND SELL COMMON UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS IN PARTNERSHIP OF UP TO $1.74 BLN; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Net $421M; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTR DISTRIBUTION TO 61.75C/UNIT FROM 60.75C; 21/04/2018 – DJ MPLX LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPLX); 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 16/03/2018 – MPLX: FERC Revisions to Have De Minimis Effect on Earnings, Cash Flow; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q EPS 61c; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON TO REVIEW MPLX, ANDEAVOR MLP STATUS AFTER DEAL CLOSES

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 709.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 32,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 37,240 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63M, up from 4,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 190.08% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA EXPECTS 13 OIL, GAS CONCESSIONS IN VACA MUERTA SHALE PLAY TO ADOPT INCENTIVE PLAN AIMED TO MOVE PROJECTS FROM PILOT PHASE TO DEVELOPMENT PHASE -ENERGY MIN; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO SEES FY SALES VOLUME 240 TO 250 MMBOE, SAW 238 TO 248; 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Net $121M; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable; 09/05/2018 – RAILWAY PROJECT FOR VACA MUERTA IN ARGENTINA TO BE TENDERED BY THE END OF MAY, SYSTEM NEEDED FOR 2021 -ENERGY MIN; 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 25,656 shares to 21,519 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 5,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,555 shares, and cut its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.16 million activity. $998,534 worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) was bought by SANDMAN DAN D on Wednesday, August 7. Shares for $1.16M were bought by Heminger Gary R. on Wednesday, August 7.