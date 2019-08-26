As Anadarko Pete (APC) Share Value Rose, Corecommodity Management Increased Stake; Honeywell International Has Trimmed Its Eqty Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) Position as Share Price Rose

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Eqty Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 3,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 31,408 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, down from 35,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Eqty Lifestyle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $135.76. About 10,157 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS)

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 296.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 13,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 18,356 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $835,000, up from 4,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 161.55% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Pete 1Q EPS 22c; 18/05/2018 – Engineering News: Anadarko seeks to raise $14bn to $15bn for Mozambique LNG project; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Net $121M; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q EPS 22C; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, Intl, Deepwater & Exploration; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 40C; 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI; 09/05/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED CONTRACT AWARD FROM ANADARKO PETROLEUM FOR SUBSEA UMBILICAL AND FLOWLINE INSTALLATION

More notable recent Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ELS Declares Third Quarter Dividends – Business Wire” on July 31, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:ELS) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 A-Rated Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Manufactured Housing: A Bull And Bear Thesis For This Overlooked REIT Sector – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Manufactured Housing: Home Sales Power Another Stellar Quarter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 80.77 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 5,160 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Hsbc Public Limited holds 18,891 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 11,691 were reported by Eii Management. Sg Americas Securities Llc invested 0.07% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Sterling Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Bessemer Grp invested in 1,429 shares. Davis Selected Advisers invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 142,587 shares. Aew Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 558,295 shares. Franklin Res accumulated 179,804 shares. Numerixs Techs Inc holds 0.04% or 2,600 shares. Spirit Of America Corporation New York has 21,250 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Denali Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Moreover, Peregrine Asset Advisers has 1.33% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 20,111 shares.

Analysts await Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 3.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.03 per share. ELS’s profit will be $97.41 million for 31.72 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $256.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 3,510 shares to 46,123 shares, valued at $4.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eqty Resdntl (NYSE:EQR) by 7,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP).

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $176.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 5,321 shares to 20,718 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 16,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,705 shares, and cut its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (NYSE:SQM).