As Anadarko Pete (APC) Share Value Rose, Caymus Capital Partners LP Lifted Holding by $30.63 Million; Metlife (MET) Shareholder Gofen & Glossberg Lowered Holding by $554,904

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Metlife (MET) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 13,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,084 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.22 million, down from 253,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Metlife for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $50.04. About 2.04 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – MetLife’s chief financial officer to depart; 10/04/2018 – For Retirement, Employees Prefer Steady Paycheck over Managing Their Own Investments; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES GAUSTER AS EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL; 16/03/2018 – KBC GROEP NV KBC.BR – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF METLIFE’S 40% STAKE IN UBB-METLIFE JOINT VENTURE (BULGARIA); 19/04/2018 – New York governor presses banks, insurers to weigh risk of NRA ties; 07/03/2018 – MetLife Names Exec VP Debel Head of Retirement & Income Solutions; 02/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches $2.9 Billion of Global Agricultural Mortgage Production for 2017; 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 16/04/2018 – Employers and Employees Embrace Automation but Fear Loss of Workplace Humanity; 12/04/2018 – CNO Financial Names Michael Milos Vice President of Sales and Distribution Strategy at Washington National

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 127.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 680,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.21M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.18 million, up from 532,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $73.5. About 2.30M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, Intl, Deepwater & Exploration; 12/04/2018 – REG-TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum: Ernest a. Leyendecker EVP, Exploration to Retire; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA EXPECTS 13 OIL, GAS CONCESSIONS IN VACA MUERTA SHALE PLAY TO ADOPT INCENTIVE PLAN AIMED TO MOVE PROJECTS FROM PILOT PHASE TO DEVELOPMENT PHASE -ENERGY MIN; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Pete 1Q EPS 22c; 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 9.34 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 535 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Choate Inv Advisors accumulated 0.03% or 11,896 shares. 87,240 are owned by Tudor Invest Corp Et Al. Northpointe Capital Limited Liability Com, a Michigan-based fund reported 119,902 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Company owns 21,212 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0.06% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 4.61M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc has 0.14% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 3.54M shares. Hartford Mgmt holds 0.26% or 211,724 shares. Fiduciary Trust Communication reported 14,156 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 25,620 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 0.17% or 7,863 shares in its portfolio. American Assets Ltd Liability owns 64,304 shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Delaware-based Lau Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.25% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership holds 325,473 shares.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $2.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 39,139 shares to 236,455 shares, valued at $15.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 2,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.06% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.52% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). D E Shaw & reported 0.17% stake. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 198,203 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 32,165 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited. Tru Of Vermont holds 0.01% or 2,911 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 1,182 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The accumulated 0.03% or 610,113 shares. Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0.04% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Oakworth has 0% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 118 shares. Elm Ridge Ltd has invested 6.25% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund has 0.1% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 9,932 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 42,088 shares. Conning reported 0.03% stake.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $450.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halcon Res Corp by 1.90M shares to 596,286 shares, valued at $805,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 718,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New.