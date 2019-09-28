As Anadarko Pete (APC) Share Price Rose, Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Trimmed by $45.28 Million Its Stake; Micron Technology (MU) Stock Price Rose While Dalal Street Has Lifted Its Holding

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 86,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.79M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.91 million, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 11.09% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $43.21. About 73.91M shares traded or 178.32% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 90.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 646,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 64,300 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54 million, down from 711,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 169.01% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO SEES FY SALES VOLUME 240 TO 250 MMBOE, SAW 238 TO 248; 09/05/2018 – Argentina offshore auction attracts oil producers, blocks being defined -Energy Min; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APC); 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Net $121M; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, Intl, Deepwater & Exploration; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Pete 1Q EPS 22c; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 12/04/2018 – REG-TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin

Dalal Street Llc, which manages about $685.00M and $294.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 239,000 shares to 12.87M shares, valued at $177.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Weekly Market Preview: Four Stocks to Watch For the Coming Week (ACN, BB, NKE, MU) – Nasdaq” on September 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: Can Trump Delist China? – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Micron Stock Is Poised to Surge, but Be Careful in the Short Term – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Micron target boosted on DRAM trends – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

