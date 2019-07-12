As Anadarko Pete (APC) Share Price Rose, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Lowered by $411,750 Its Stake; Symantec (SYMC) Position Boosted by Lonestar Capital Management Llc

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 28.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 9,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,450 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 32,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $73.11. About 7.31 million shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $77; 12/04/2018 – REG-TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Rev $3.05B; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA EXPECTS 13 OIL, GAS CONCESSIONS IN VACA MUERTA SHALE PLAY TO ADOPT INCENTIVE PLAN AIMED TO MOVE PROJECTS FROM PILOT PHASE TO DEVELOPMENT PHASE -ENERGY MIN; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 04/05/2018 – Anadarko at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 30/04/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at Conference May 14

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.5. About 5.08 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – Symantec tanks after it says internal probe may delay annual report; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Released Updated Statement on Ongoing Internal Investigation by Audit Committee Announced on May 10; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: INTELLECTUAL VENTURES I LLC v. SYMANTEC CORP. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1814 – 2018-03-15; 20/04/2018 – DJ Symantec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYMC); 14/05/2018 – Symantec just held a conference call that failed to answer the question on everybody’s mind; 11/05/2018 – Lawyers for investors say they are investigating whether Symantec “may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 21/05/2018 – Norton by Symantec to Release Fast, Secure Connected Home Wi-Fi Router in Australia; 11/05/2018 – Symantec suffers worst day in 17 years after news of internal audit; 11/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Symantec Corporation (SYMC) to the Firm’s Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 36,000 shares to 200,067 shares, valued at $10.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cai International Inc (CAP) by 64,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,932 shares, and cut its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.47 million activity. 18,321 shares were sold by Cappellanti-Wolf Amy L., worth $422,327 on Thursday, February 14.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 4.56M shares to 6.09 million shares, valued at $117.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 35,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 735,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. APC’s profit will be $279.35 million for 33.23 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.77% EPS growth.