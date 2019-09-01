As Anadarko Pete (APC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Lowered Position; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Guild Investment Management Has Cut by $1.74 Million Its Position

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 17.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 6,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 32,165 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 38,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 176.48% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, Intl, Deepwater & Exploration; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert; 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable; 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian; 08/05/2018 – Anadarko Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APC)

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 9,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 20,026 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 29,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Irish government and Apple reach deal on back taxes; 12/03/2018 – Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s Eddy Cue explains Co’s original video content strategy- TechCrunch; 14/03/2018 – France Targets Apple, Google for ‘Abusive Commercial Practices’; 23/05/2018 – Steve Kopack: Breaking: Apple, Spurned by BMW and Mercedes, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars – via @NYTimes; 29/03/2018 – Apple Revamps Privacy Controls to Comply With New European Law; 09/04/2018 – ian bremmer: BREAKING: Apple announces new emoji for Bolton’s first day as National Security Advisor.(Mustache should be big; 10/05/2018 – SPROTT’S WHITNEY GEORGE SAYS APPLE WORTH AT LEAST $200/SHR:CNBC; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s Pricey iPhone X Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Former Apple exec Doug Field, formerly in charge, has been reassigned

Analysts await Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 42.68% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.82 per share. APC’s profit will be $236.16M for 38.71 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 6,145 shares to 17,933 shares, valued at $928,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 1,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,647 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Houston energy companies close $55B megadeal – Houston Business Journal” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Carl Icahn Rips Anadarko Buyout, Talks Cloudera And Trade War – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Tortoise Announces Special Index Rebalances Due to Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental accelerates Anadarko acquisition timeline – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 24,024 shares. Soros Fund Ltd Com stated it has 0.05% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Nuwave Mgmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Daiwa Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 23,833 shares in its portfolio. Glacier Peak Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.35% or 32,500 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 90,516 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Incorporated reported 0.54% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Ci holds 0.01% or 44,400 shares. Metropolitan Life holds 0.12% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 40,582 shares. Hartford Mngmt has 54,254 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 356,334 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Moreover, Parsons Ri has 0.03% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 5,831 shares. Moreover, Harris Assocs Ltd Partnership has 1.15% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 13.75M shares. Utah Retirement owns 95,205 shares. Broadview Limited Liability Com owns 5,300 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.