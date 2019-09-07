As Anadarko Pete (APC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Lowered Holding by $15.47 Million; As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Rose, Cypress Asset Management Has Lowered by $326,652 Its Holding

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 78.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 343,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 92,537 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, down from 436,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 176.67% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert; 12/04/2018 – REG-TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 04/04/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM – AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko expects Permian service costs to jump in 2018; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Rev $3.05B; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 1,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 25,545 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, down from 27,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $164.6. About 2.00M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 82,745 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $29.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crh Medical Corp by 654,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 54,100 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 16 were accumulated by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Atwood & Palmer reported 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Blair William Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 42,263 shares. Waddell And Reed stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp reported 17,500 shares. Moreover, Comerica Bancshares has 0.04% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). 4,960 were accumulated by Syntal Cap Ltd Liability. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 92,537 shares. 4.91M are held by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. Luminus Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 170,000 shares. Benin Management has invested 0.1% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Cypress Ltd Liability Company (Wy), a Wyoming-based fund reported 350 shares. Shell Asset Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Which Big Oil & Gas Stock Is the Prettiest Pig at the Carnival? – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lanny’s July Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Investorplace.com” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Occidental Petroleum: The Deal Is Upon Us – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Occidental Sinking Far Below Deepwater? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Nj owns 51,025 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Johnson Financial Group owns 2,688 shares. Granite Investment Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 7,061 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd holds 0.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 1,779 shares. Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,965 shares. Pggm Invests owns 276,484 shares. Uss Invest Mgmt Limited owns 963,996 shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement, a New York-based fund reported 1.12 million shares. Becker Management Inc has 29,607 shares. Savant Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 15,237 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.48% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,755 shares stake. Macroview Inv Management Llc has 0.76% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Valmark Advisers Incorporated reported 1,707 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.67B for 16.93 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.