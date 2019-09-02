As Anadarko Pete (APC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Bronson Point Management Has Increased Its Position; Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Shareholder Tower Research Capital Trc Lowered Its Holding by $417,544

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 186.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 153,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 235,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69M, up from 82,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 176.48% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 12/04/2018 – REG-TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 18/05/2018 – SOCGEN TO GAUGE BANK APPETITE FOR THE FUNDRAISING THIS MONTH; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 18/05/2018 – Engineering News: Anadarko seeks to raise $14bn to $15bn for Mozambique LNG project; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.43B; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT TO ENCOURAGE OIL PRODUCERS TO COLLABORATE WITH REFINERS IN FUEL PRICES STABILIZATION PLAN -ENERGY MIN; 15/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 40C

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 30.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 2,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 6,134 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $934,000, down from 8,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 1.01 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $146.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 87,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Llc owns 14,825 shares. Yhb Invest Advisors Incorporated holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 20,270 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance Corporation holds 13,750 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation has 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Ci Invs accumulated 44,400 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Missouri-based Parkside Bank has invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Rhumbline Advisers reported 929,793 shares stake. 5 were accumulated by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Com. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 393,497 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% or 8,800 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com invested in 96,171 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ftb Advsrs holds 0% or 50 shares. Signaturefd Limited Com owns 3,501 shares. Jane Street Limited Com invested in 106,984 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 125,097 shares to 140,786 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VDE) by 20,312 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,464 shares, and has risen its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity.