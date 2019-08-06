As Anadarko Pete (APC) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Arosa Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Holding; Pepsico Com (PEP) Stock Rose While Argi Investment Services Boosted Position by $916,586

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 315.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 447,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 590,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.83 million, up from 142,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.54. About 5.22 million shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE AL WALKER SEES SERVICE COSTS RISING 10-15 PERCENT IN DELAWARE PORTION OF PERMIAN BASIN THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Buhari declares tenure extension of APC chairman, others as Illegal; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum: Ernest a. Leyendecker EVP, Exploration to Retire; 09/05/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED CONTRACT AWARD FROM ANADARKO PETROLEUM FOR SUBSEA UMBILICAL AND FLOWLINE INSTALLATION; 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 83.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 7,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 16,490 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, up from 8,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $126.91. About 2.75 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Coast Finance Limited Liability invested 0.29% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.14% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First Amer Fincl Bank reported 321,270 shares. Atlanta Capital Mngmt Co L L C reported 0.2% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Paloma Ptnrs Communication has 0.99% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Leisure Capital Mngmt has invested 1.27% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 6,430 were reported by Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 2.68 million shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Wi invested 2.73% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Asset Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 19,877 shares. 2,223 were reported by Eubel Brady Suttman Asset. Barclays Public Ltd Liability has 3.23M shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Johnson Financial Gp owns 41,101 shares. Cohen Mngmt owns 3.24% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 109,727 shares. The New Jersey-based Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Ltd has invested 0.27% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47 million and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc Com (NYSE:MRK) by 15,924 shares to 14,486 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust Multifactor Intl Etf by 16,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,138 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust Select Divid Etf (DVY).

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sunrun Inc by 232,700 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pure Acquisition Corp by 425,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 850,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 22,515 shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De reported 5.58M shares. Syntal Capital Prns Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). 6,220 are held by Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Company. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Capstone Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 26,328 shares. Bb&T Lc reported 0.02% stake. Cushing Asset Mngmt Lp owns 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 6,750 shares. Boston Prtn reported 43,517 shares stake. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp Incorporated Inc invested in 225,149 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp has invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Moreover, Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 47,136 shares. Colorado-based Advsrs Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Comerica Comml Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 106,519 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 812,763 shares.