As Anadarko Pete (APC) Market Valuation Rose, Caymus Capital Partners LP Increased Its Stake by $30.63 Million; As Gerdau S A (GGB) Market Valuation Declined, Contrarian Capital Management Has Increased Position

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 26394.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 19.69M shares as the company’s stock declined 17.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19.77M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.70 million, up from 74,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6. About 6.44M shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 27.82% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.25% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 04/04/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Politics, trade talk boost Mexico, rattle Brazil; 07/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities down as tariff fears heat up; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET REV. R$10.39B, EST. R$10.36B; 03/04/2018 – GERDAU S.A. – Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU WILL CONTINUE DELEVERAGING DURING NEXT QUARTERS: CEO; 02/04/2018 – GERDAU SAYS IT CONCLUDED SALE OF UNITS IN U.S. TO OPTIMUS STEEL; 26/03/2018 – GERDAU GETS BRAZIL REGULATOR APPROVAL TO SELL PLANTS TO KINROSS; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.48B, EST. R$1.39B; 15/03/2018 – UBS Goes Against Grain on Brazil Steelmaker Gerdau’s Trump Bump; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 RATING TO CMC’S PROPOSED NOTES; ALL OTHER RATINGS REMAIN ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 127.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 680,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.21 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.18M, up from 532,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $73.62. About 6.13M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE AL WALKER SEES SERVICE COSTS RISING 10-15 PERCENT IN DELAWARE PORTION OF PERMIAN BASIN THIS YEAR; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO’S ADVISER SOCIETE GENERALE HAS RECEIVED INTEREST FOR $12 BLN IN COVER AND DIRECT LENDING FROM EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko Declares Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 Million; 18/05/2018 – Engineering News: Anadarko seeks to raise $14bn to $15bn for Mozambique LNG project; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 15/03/2018 – Anadarko Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Rev $3.05B; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 6,627 shares to 19,057 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $450.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 770,000 shares to 559,456 shares, valued at $22.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 216,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 475,005 shares, and cut its stake in Halcon Res Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 384,708 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Moreover, Regents Of The University Of California has 0.65% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 4,602 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd has invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 104,075 shares. Oakbrook, Illinois-based fund reported 16,000 shares. Qci Asset Management Ny holds 0% or 415 shares. Artemis Investment Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 247,509 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 98,400 were reported by Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt. Natl Pension Service has 0.11% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 62,047 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 9,037 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 167,033 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has 2.09 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Westwood Holdings accumulated 100 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

