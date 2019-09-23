As Amtech Sys (ASYS) Share Value Declined, Harbert Fund Advisors Increased Stake; Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Decreased Its Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Stake by $2.86 Million

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 178,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 2.62 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.83 million, down from 2.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.83. About 841,983 shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Margherita Della Valle to Become CFO on July 27; 29/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF SALE OF VODAFONE QATAR; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY; 21/05/2018 – Economic Times: Airtel, Vodafone and Jio bet on blockchain to cut costs, push revenue; 20/04/2018 – VODAFONE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL `WRONG’; 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – TO CONSIDER POTENTIAL FOR A DARK FIBRE REMEDY AS PART OF FURTHER MARKET REVIEW; 14/05/2018 – Vodafone Netherlands Taps tekVizion to Accelerate its SIP Trunking Offering by Validating 10 Vendor PBXs within a Six-Week; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – KUMAR MANGALAM BIRLA WILL BE NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF MERGED COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – Colao to leave Vodafone after 10 years

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amtech Sys Inc (ASYS) by 260.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 429,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.68% . The hedge fund held 593,897 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.27M, up from 164,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amtech Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.23. About 22,811 shares traded. Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) has risen 4.81% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ASYS News: 12/03/2018 SoLayTec ships new ALD order and increases margin for its customer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Amtech Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASYS); 10/05/2018 – Amtech Systems 2Q EPS 19c; 10/05/2018 – AMTECH SYSTEMS INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL ORDER BACKLOG WAS $63.1 MLN; 10/05/2018 – AMTECH SYSTEMS INC – GROSS MARGIN FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN MID TO UPPER 20 PERCENT RANGE; 10/05/2018 – Amtech Systems 2Q Rev $32.8M; 10/05/2018 – Amtech Systems Sees 3Q Rev $34M-$37M; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Monroe Capital, NL Industries, FCB Financial, A; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85 billion and $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 4,616 shares to 33,522 shares, valued at $4.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 22,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 8 investors sold ASYS shares while 15 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 7.94 million shares or 0.59% more from 7.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harbert Fund Advsrs owns 593,897 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc Inc has 398,102 shares. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora holds 7,313 shares. Financial Architects Inc reported 3,000 shares. Moreover, Northern has 0% invested in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) for 28,860 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Ptnrs Lc holds 729,514 shares. New England Private Wealth Ltd Liability accumulated 250,748 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Kennedy Capital Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Teton Advsrs Inc has 0.01% invested in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) for 17,000 shares. Connecticut-based Kokino Limited Company has invested 40.91% in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS). D E Shaw & stated it has 16,287 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS). California Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) for 86,538 shares.

Since August 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $105,350 activity.