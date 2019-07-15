As Amt (AMT) Stock Value Rose, Davenport & Company Has Decreased Position by $29.79 Million; Jensen Investment Management Decreased Holding in Waters (WAT) by $153.58 Million

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 58.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 611,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 440,661 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.92M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $216.02. About 110,649 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 27/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters to Mulvaney: Provide Records on Interactions with Lobbyists; 13/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 13, 2018 9:01:33 A.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair designated Ms. Maxine Waters of CA to lead the; 19/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: CONGRESSWOMAN MAXINE WATERS NAMED TO TIME’S 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL PEOPLE OF 2018; 06/04/2018 – SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA SOFF.OL – BOTH VESSELS WILL OPERATE IN AUSTRALIAN WATERS ON ICHTHYS LNG PROJECT; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:07:15 P.M. Waters, Maxine amendment (A002) modified by unanimous consent; 20/04/2018 – NH Senate: Connors, Rumpf & Gove Hail Signing of Law to Prevent Offshore Drilling in State Waters; 09/04/2018 – Brilliant Says Waters Hardly Calm Between U.S., China (Video); 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Reports 1Q Earnings Rise, Launches $3 Bln Share Buyback; 15/05/2018 – OWC Will Support Sustainable Waters Photography Project in Africa; 25/05/2018 – Waters Technologies Corporation vs Biomedical Device Consultants and Laboratories of Colorado, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 05/25/2018

Davenport & Company Llc decreased its stake in Amt (AMT) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc sold 151,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 996,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.28M, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Amt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $210.23. About 299,312 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 832,967 shares to 843,157 shares, valued at $87.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 126,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $27.88 million activity. Rae Elizabeth B also sold $2.51M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Tuesday, February 5. $206,694 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was sold by Kim Francis on Friday, January 25. On Monday, January 28 Kelly Terrence P sold $673,571 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 2,942 shares. The insider King Ian sold 23,000 shares worth $5.25M. Harrington Michael C sold $4.60 million worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Wednesday, January 30. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $463,180 was sold by SALICE THOMAS P.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.11 EPS, up 8.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.95 per share. WAT’s profit will be $146.59 million for 25.59 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 100 are held by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Inc Ltd Llc. Meiji Yasuda Asset holds 1,058 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Argyle Capital Management Inc invested in 1.4% or 14,425 shares. Advisory Ser Limited Liability Company holds 413 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Natl Bank The has 0.04% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 13,576 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Fred Alger Mgmt Inc accumulated 0% or 55 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia accumulated 207,583 shares or 0.5% of the stock. First Republic Management Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Van Eck Assoc reported 294 shares. Moreover, Mawer Investment Mngmt has 0.89% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 53,972 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Bokf Na holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 9,664 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 1,148 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 23,570 shares.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13B and $8.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Itw (NYSE:ITW) by 4,148 shares to 30,295 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bpr by 47,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Vig (VIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Capital Advsrs Llc owns 5,744 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Nuwave Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 442 shares. Commerce Bank & Trust reported 0.04% stake. Whittier reported 87,779 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 0.05% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Hills National Bank And Trust holds 0.66% or 12,468 shares. Umb Bancshares N A Mo holds 0.03% or 4,837 shares. Coldstream Inc has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Sterling Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.15% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 350,983 shares stake. Jag Cap Management owns 8,725 shares. Peapack Gladstone stated it has 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Intrust Bank & Trust Na holds 0.46% or 9,187 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.06% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 53,211 shares. California-based Rbf Ltd Liability has invested 0.46% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $10.67 million activity. The insider Lara Gustavo sold $526,760. DOLAN RAYMOND P sold $1.19 million worth of stock or 7,243 shares.