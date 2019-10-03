As Amphenol Usd0.001 Cls A Common Stock (APH) Share Value Declined, Rathbone Brothers Plc Has Upped Stake; As Ingersoll (IR) Share Value Rose, First American Bank Has Lifted Holding

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp Usd0.001 Cls A Common Stock (APH) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc bought 16,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 435,746 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.81 million, up from 418,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp Usd0.001 Cls A Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $93.39. About 1.26M shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Raises Dividend to 23c Vs. 19c; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 23C-SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amphenol Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APH); 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.46, REV VIEW $7.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance

First American Bank increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 2,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 23,758 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01M, up from 20,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $116.62. About 1.19 million shares traded or 0.44% up from the average. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 11/05/2018 – lngersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY NET REV FROM CONT OPS $ 3,385 MLN VS $3,001 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Bookings Rose 14 %, Organic Bookings Rose 9%; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 30/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Employees Worldwide Put Sustainability in Action with Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold APH shares while 184 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 274.73 million shares or 1.13% less from 277.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Limited owns 120 shares. Lazard Asset Lc invested in 0% or 20,984 shares. Bb&T Corp reported 5,812 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zevenbergen Capital Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 6,110 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Lc invested 0.01% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Moreover, Fisher Asset Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Reilly Fincl Advisors Llc has 121,325 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.06% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) or 75,494 shares. Manchester Mngmt accumulated 1,470 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hudock Capital Grp Lc reported 0% stake. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 13,380 shares. First Comml Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Invest Svcs has 20,814 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Shine Invest Advisory Services Inc accumulated 0.02% or 486 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd owns 18,054 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89 billion and $3.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Usd0.01 Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 23,887 shares to 63,085 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Usd0.01 Common Stock (NYSE:GS) by 2,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,890 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Usd1 Common Stock (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 45,003 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Court Place Ltd Llc has 0.12% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 2,315 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 3,450 shares. Cetera Advisors reported 0.01% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Timber Creek Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 85 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab reported 0.05% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Somerville Kurt F owns 2,200 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Ww Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 18,147 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 1,719 shares. Marvin And Palmer Assoc accumulated 48,361 shares. 31,830 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Wilen Investment holds 1.74% or 17,789 shares in its portfolio. 3,257 were accumulated by Mariner Ltd Liability Corp. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) invested in 2,784 shares.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Victory Sycamore by 22,269 shares to 331,774 shares, valued at $12.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,548 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

