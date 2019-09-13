As Amphenol New Cl A (APH) Stock Price Declined, New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Lowered Stake by $519,460; Highbridge Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $3.14 Million as Stock Price Declined

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 61.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 18,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 11,445 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94 million, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $467.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $179.57. About 5.90M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – JACK MA’S ANT FINANCIAL TO RAISE $9 BLN; FUNDING COULD VALUE THE FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY FIRM AT CLOSE TO $150 BILLION – WSJ, CITING; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: ZTO Investment to Tap New Retail Opportunities and Further Digitalize China’s Logistics Industry; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Implies the Enterprise Value of Ele.me at $9.5 Billion; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 08/03/2018 – Alibaba Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding Sees FY19 Revenue Growth Topping 60%; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP – lK HEALTHCARE INVESTMENT LIMITED WILL ACQUIRE CO FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF CO; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT SAYS ITS HOSPITAL UNIT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA CHINA’S HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA TO COOPERATE ON E-COMMERCE SERVICES

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp New Cl A (APH) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 5,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 382,362 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.68M, down from 387,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $94.65. About 813,797 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Sales $7.63B-$7.75B; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Raises Dividend to 23c Vs. 19c; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amphenol Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APH); 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $1.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,400 shares to 12,238 shares, valued at $13.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 44,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 36.80 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold APH shares while 184 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 274.73 million shares or 1.13% less from 277.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,230 are held by Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund. Vontobel Asset Inc owns 0.29% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 403,294 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd owns 3,437 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt reported 2,541 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd accumulated 42,605 shares. 13,401 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Aviva Pcl invested in 0.07% or 108,498 shares. First Long Island Ltd Liability Company holds 0.65% or 54,800 shares. King Luther Cap Management holds 10,890 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bright Rock Cap Management Limited invested in 0.58% or 19,000 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 0.07% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Guardian Life Co Of America accumulated 0.01% or 864 shares. Wagner Bowman reported 2,435 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Dupont Cap Management holds 0.27% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) or 122,948 shares.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pvh Corp Com (NYSE:PVH) by 7,049 shares to 114,966 shares, valued at $10.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co Cl A by 47,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 708,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corp.