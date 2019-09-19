As Amphenol New Cl A (APH) Shares Declined, New York State Teachers Retirement System Trimmed Its Stake by $519,460; Fidelity National Financial Has Upped Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) Holding

Fidelity National Financial Inc increased its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) by 989.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc bought 81,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 90,148 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.94M, up from 8,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Allegiant Travel Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $152.77. About 24,107 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has risen 20.31% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors it is Investigating Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 13/04/2018 – FAA COMMENTS ON ALGT AHEAD OF EXPECTED 60 MINUTES STORY SUNDAY; 25/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT STILL SEES FEB 2020 OPENING DATE FOR SUNSEEKER; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT FEB. TRAFFIC ROSE 14.6% :ALGT US; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – LOAD FACTOR FOR FEB 2018 84.4% VS 81.6% LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Allegiant Welcomes Its First-In-Fleet American Made Airbus A320; 23/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS LOCAL 986 – TEAMSTERS AIRLINE DIVISION, TEAMSTERS LOCAL 986 REACHED TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH ALLEGIANT AIR ON A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT; 22/05/2018 – Allegiant Announces Tentative Dispatchers Contract Agreement With International Brotherhood Of Teamsters; 25/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel Sees FY EPS $10-EPS $12; 09/05/2018 – FAA’s safety oversight of American, Allegiant airlines under review

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp New Cl A (APH) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 5,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 382,362 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.68 million, down from 387,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $95.18. About 131,575 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp Announces New Buyback Plan; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Bd of Directors of Amphenol Corp; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amphenol Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APH); 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Raises Dividend to 23c Vs. 19c

Fidelity National Financial Inc, which manages about $689.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 270,000 shares to 70,041 shares, valued at $8.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 15 investors sold ALGT shares while 42 reduced holdings. only 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 12.79 million shares or 0.41% more from 12.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Group Ltd Com has 0% invested in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Jupiter Asset Mngmt owns 29,423 shares. Voya Inv Limited has invested 0% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 8 shares in its portfolio. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). State Street Corp owns 385,320 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corp owns 66,600 shares. Matarin Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 84,566 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Services Gru reported 0% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Ghp Investment Advsr, a Colorado-based fund reported 12,403 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 3,805 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 280 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mason Street invested in 4,295 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barclays Pcl reported 0% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold APH shares while 184 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 274.73 million shares or 1.13% less from 277.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakworth Capital stated it has 600 shares. Hm Payson stated it has 2,547 shares. State Street holds 12.71M shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt accumulated 2,435 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has 0.73% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Marvin Palmer Assoc reported 2.16% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Shine Investment Advisory Svcs reported 0.02% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). 50 are owned by Cordasco Network. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0.17% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) or 25,318 shares. Addenda Incorporated holds 0.31% or 44,943 shares in its portfolio. Gillespie Robinson Grimm has 3.01% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 263,949 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 252,666 shares. Shell Asset Management owns 0.16% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 74,133 shares. Washington Capital Mgmt Inc owns 4,000 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Amica Mutual Insurance holds 8,772 shares.