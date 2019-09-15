As Amphenol New Cl A (APH) Share Price Declined, Williams Jones & Associates Has Raised Its Holding; As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Market Value Rose, Toron Capital Markets Boosted Its Holding

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 4787.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 476,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 486,000 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.97M, up from 9,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 1.10 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 10/05/2018 – LIGHT: RENOVA TERMINATED NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA; 27/03/2018 – Mall Mergers Accelerate With Brookfield’s GGP Buyout (Video); 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Bid From Brookfield That Trumps BGH Offer by 6%; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 17/05/2018 – Kushner Cos., Brookfield Near a Deal for Stake in 666 Fifth Ave; 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad; 08/05/2018 – Correct: Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$0.59/Share; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Strikes Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Mall Owner; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 11/04/2018 – GGP Shareholders File Lawsuit to Block Brookfield Merger

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp New Cl A (APH) by 52.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 24,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 70,603 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.77M, up from 46,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $94.71. About 2.09 million shares traded or 45.99% up from the average. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 23C-SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.46, REV VIEW $7.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 7,045 shares to 206,700 shares, valued at $18.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 192,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,925 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) by 5,323 shares to 618,637 shares, valued at $95.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc Com (NYSE:RHT) by 2,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,687 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP).

