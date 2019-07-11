As Amphenol New (APH) Stock Rose, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Lifted Stake by $344,886; Progressive Ohio (PGR) Market Value Rose While Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Cut Its Holding by $1.08 Million

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44 million, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $83.43. About 1.60 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 3,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,406 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, up from 55,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $97.52. About 763,511 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 5.74% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c; 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.46, REV VIEW $7.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 28/03/2018 – Amphenol Provides Automation and Robotics Market with Rugged Interconnect Solutions for the Most Demanding Environments; 23/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp Announces New Buyback Plan; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018

More notable recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amphenol: Winning From A Series Of Secular Trends – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Holding Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Can Aphria Inc (TSX:APH) Turn it Around With an NYSE Listing? – The Motley Fool Canada” on October 27, 2018. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Amphenol (APH) Tops Q1 EPS by 1c, Revenues Beat; Offers 2Q & FY19 EPS/Revenue Guidance Below Consensus – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Finance stated it has 14,969 shares. Mariner Limited Com reported 81,437 shares stake. Montag Caldwell Ltd Company stated it has 2.15% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Benjamin F Edwards And Co owns 3,230 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Motco holds 65,184 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Renaissance Grp Inc Ltd has invested 1.08% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). North Point Port Managers Corp Oh has 3.85% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Silvercrest Asset Gru has 0.02% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 0.23% stake. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id reported 3.87% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 25,140 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Raymond James Serv Advsrs holds 0.03% or 75,279 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0.01% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Interest Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.04% or 109,144 shares.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 226,077 shares to 911,065 shares, valued at $83.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 2,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,149 shares, and cut its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Progressive +3.1% as Q1 EPS beats, NPW rises 16% – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Adobe, Apple, Bloom Energy, CommScope, Dell, HP, Oracle, Shopify, Tesla and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Progressive -1.8% after Q4 miss – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Hedge Funds Love The Progressive Corporation (PGR)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,354 shares to 132,043 shares, valued at $10.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 4,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 sales for $4.89 million activity. The insider Snyder Barbara R bought $19,663. 18,000 shares valued at $1.20M were sold by Charney M Jeffrey on Wednesday, January 30. 12,000 The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares with value of $783,240 were sold by Sauerland John P.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 17.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PGR’s profit will be $820.90 million for 14.90 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.50% negative EPS growth.