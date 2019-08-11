As Amphenol New (APH) Stock Price Declined, Howland Capital Management Cut by $1.13 Million Its Stake; As Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Share Price Declined, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Raised by $324,865 Its Holding

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 9.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 12,052 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 116,143 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.97M, down from 128,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $86.91. About 1.34M shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 23C-SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Bd of Directors of Amphenol Corp; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – OVERALL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO TEN – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 23/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share – Earnings Preview

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 7,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The hedge fund held 62,335 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, up from 54,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.36. About 3.69M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 19/03/2018 – ADM restructuring looms as profit woes bite; 23/03/2018 – ADM BOARD NOMINATES AECOM CHAIRMAN & CEO MICHAEL S. BURKE TO BO; 01/05/2018 – ADM Hedging Losses Show Commodity Price Recovery Can Be Painful; 09/03/2018 – Potential Deal Derailed Amid Concern Over Antitrust Pushback; 12/03/2018 – ADM Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – CANADA OILSEED PROCESSING CURBS LIKELY ‘IN MATTER OF DAYS’ DUE TO CP STRIKE – COPA; 25/04/2018 – U.S. sorghum ship switches destination from Asia to Las Palmas – Eikon data; 16/05/2018 – ADM CFO YOUNG COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 18/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Big Ag turns to peas to meet soaring global protein demand; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Adj EPS 68c

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.58 million activity. Young Ray G had bought 3,400 shares worth $124,899 on Tuesday, August 6.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 12,898 shares to 31,355 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 17,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,361 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EPP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 21 shares. Security Natl holds 0.01% or 900 shares. First Personal Services holds 1,343 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.02% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated, Washington-based fund reported 616 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.08% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 1.01 million shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership stated it has 22,363 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 52 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hexavest holds 538,625 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. 83,329 are owned by Strs Ohio. Proshare Llc has 0.45% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Fil Ltd stated it has 0.15% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,030 shares. Capstone Financial Advsr has 0.04% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 5,094 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 12,952 shares.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 780 shares to 14,264 shares, valued at $16.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 20,932 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,700 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Trust, a Michigan-based fund reported 19,905 shares. Shine Investment Advisory invested in 0.02% or 444 shares. Pnc Financial Gp has 974,074 shares. Fiduciary Com reported 0.35% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Hemenway Ltd holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 12,670 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited (Trc) reported 7,986 shares stake. Glob Investors stated it has 7.47 million shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 484,542 shares. Guardian LP reported 4,200 shares. Ohio-based Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.12% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.1% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Webster Bank & Trust N A accumulated 1,100 shares. Us Financial Bank De accumulated 0.07% or 250,052 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 452 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 305,730 shares.

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $258.78 million for 24.97 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.