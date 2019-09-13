As Amphenol New (APH) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Wellington Management Group Llp Has Trimmed Its Position; Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Panagora Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $14.59 Million as Market Value Rose

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 66.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 27,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 13,962 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, down from 41,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $94.5. About 1.21 million shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $7.63 BLN TO $7.75 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Bd of Directors of Amphenol Corp; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 35.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 71,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 129,860 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.60 million, down from 201,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $218.31. About 1.19M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 8,653 shares to 11,919 shares, valued at $925,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:VECO) by 94,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,934 shares, and has risen its stake in National Research Corp (NASDAQ:NRCIA).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07B for 24.92 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0.14% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,400 shares. Zacks Inv Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 1,860 shares. The New York-based Arrow Financial has invested 0.4% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested in 800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.31% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 45,406 shares. Cs Mckee LP invested in 1.06% or 58,789 shares. 313,226 were reported by Asset One Ltd. First Republic Invest Mngmt stated it has 331,004 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Limited Com holds 1,811 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bridges Invest Mgmt owns 11,331 shares. 7,135 are owned by Cleararc. Signature And Investment Advisors stated it has 22,830 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Gru invested in 320,505 shares. 2,000 are held by Community Gp Limited. Retail Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold APH shares while 184 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 274.73 million shares or 1.13% less from 277.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com accumulated 257,705 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Com Limited Liability has invested 0.47% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Jane Street Gp Llc invested in 0% or 3,370 shares. Nuwave Inv Lc owns 6,634 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. New York-based Nippon Life Invsts Americas has invested 0.95% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Palisade Asset Lc has 0.18% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Swiss National Bank stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0.35% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 15,000 shares. Oakworth Capital holds 0.01% or 600 shares. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 20 shares. City Holdings holds 0.01% or 330 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc has 0.04% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). The California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.37% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). 452 were accumulated by Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability.

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $258.78 million for 27.16 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $451.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 7,555 shares to 13,512 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 381,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gamestop Corp New (NYSE:GME).